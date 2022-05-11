As tamarind prices fall ahead of harvest, producers asked to avail cold storage facilities in Krishnagiri

Anticipating higher tamarind yield this year and the current fall in tamarind prices ahead of the harvest season, the district administration has called upon tamarind producers, retailers and whole sale traders to avail of the cold storage facilities set up in the district.

The producers are witnessing inflow of tamarind from Chattisgarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, the district’s tamarind production is anticipated to be good with the harvest season around the corner. In its wake, tamarind prices have fallen. Producers, traders, wholesalers are faced with a inflow of produce from outside, while the harvest season here is yet to commence with an ancipated higher yield. Therefore, the district administration has called upon stakeholders to use the various cold storage facilities newly set up across the district.

The cold storage facilities in Pochampalli (75mt), Krishnagiri (25mt), Hosur (700 mt), Rayakottai (180mt) Kamandotti (50mt); and 25 mt capacity each along with processing facilities in Kaveripattinam, Alapatti,and Denkanikottai and 25 mt capacity cold storage each along with regulated marketing facilities in Krishnagiri, Hosur,and Pochampalli and 50 mt capacity in Uthangarai are ready for utilisation, according to Collector Dr.V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

The cold storage facilities is open to use at minimum rentals of Rs.260/quintal per month for 180 days. Producers may wait for the prices to rise before they can sell their produce.

Further details may be ascertained from the Deputy Director, Agricultural Marketing, Krishnagiri on 9486430927; Agircultural marketing, Hosur 97900 11471.