Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam Award conferred on Vishwanath D. Karad, founder president - MIT Group of Institutions, Pune

April 06, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vishwanath D. Karad, founder president - MIT Group of Institutions, Pune, receives the Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam Award from B.K. Krishnaraj, Chairman, Kumaraguru Institutions, and Justice M.M. Sundresh, Judge, Supreme Court, in Coimbatore, on Saturday.

Vishwanath D. Karad, founder president - MIT Group of Institutions, Pune, receives the Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam Award from B.K. Krishnaraj, Chairman, Kumaraguru Institutions, and Justice M.M. Sundresh, Judge, Supreme Court, in Coimbatore, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Kumaraguru Institutions, Coimbatore, on Saturday conferred Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam Award on Vishwanath D. Karad, founder - president - MIT Group of Institutions, Pune, at a ceremony graced by Supreme Court Judge Justice M.M. Sundresh.

The award in memory of its founder recognises distinguished individuals who have made phenomenal contributions to the cause of nation-building through various fields, including education, industry and society.

B.K. Krishnaraj, Chairman, Kumaraguru Institutions, handed over the award to Prof. Karad in appreciation of his unparalleled contributions to value-based education, interfaith, universal brotherhood and human welfare, in the presence of M. Balasubramaniam, Correspondent, and Shankar Vanavarayar, Joint Correspondent.

Urging students to emulate the lives of Dr. Mahalingam and Prof. Karad, Justice Sundresh emphasised on the importance of education with character building. Small minds discuss about other people, average minds about events, and great minds about ideas, the Supreme Court Judge said, driving home the importance of helping others through education.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Karad said he revered the divinity in the soul of Dr. Mahalingam for his service to humanity. Prof. Karad explained how Swami Vivekananda’s strong belief that India will emerge as a global leader, showing the pathway to peace and harmony to other nations, was turning true.

