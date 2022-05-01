Arrival of mangoes in markets yet to pick up in Salem

Summer is the season of mangoes and the much famous ‘Salem mangoes’ have started arriving at markets here. However, traders say that supply has been poor at the beginning of the season.

April-June is the main season for mangoes here and different varieties of mangoes cultivated in Salem and nearby districts are exported to foreign destinations. However, traders this year lament that though there has been good rains, the yield has reduced compared to previous years resulting in high prices for mangoes compared to previous years.

Traders at the Salem market said that varieties like Mam pasand, Alphonso, Malgova, Salem Bangalora, and Sindhura have started arriving in the markets and the supply is mainly from areas within the district. Traders said that supply is yet to arrive from neighboring districts like Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri where there is significant cultivation of mangoes. Traders lamented that due to low supply, the rates have also become dearer compared to previous years.

A. Jayapal, president of Salem Mango and Fruits Merchants Association, said that the market has been receiving only about 10 tonnes, including all varieties at present. He added that the yield has been only 10% compared to previous years due to which rates have gone up.

Mr. Jayapal said that due to low supply they are able to meet demand in local market only.