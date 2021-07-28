The Race Course police on Tuesday arrested a former pastor of the CSI All Souls Church at Race Course for trespassing into the church’s office.

The police said that the accused, Charles Samraj, was removed from the church as its pastor citing indiscipline.

According to the police, Samraj trespassed into the office of the church on Tuesday noon and damaged important bank documents of the church. He also allegedly issued threats to the women staff at the office, said the police. Samraj was arrested by the police based on a complaint lodged by the chairman of the All Souls Church.

Three arrested with prescription drug, ganja

The Singanallur police on Tuesday arrested three youths on charges of possessing ganja and a prescription drug which is misused for a high. The arrested have been identified as M. Muthukumar (21) from Ammankulam, D. Gokulakrishnan (21) from SMS Layout at Ondipudur and M. Raja (21) from Ondipudur. The police arrested the trio from a vacant place near Vellalar Apartment at Ondipudur with a small quantity of ganja, 20 nitrazepam tablets and 55 syringes. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.