Arrested for alleged assault on SI

The R.S. Puram police arrested a 36-year-old man, who allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector during vehicle check on Friday.
The arrested has been identified as Arpith Jain (36), a resident of West Ponnurangam Road at R.S. Puram.
According to the police, SI T.Mahendran, special SI Andhuvan and head constable Kandhasamy conducted a vehicle check at Bashyakaralu road – Punniyakodi street junction at R.S. Puram around 6 p.m. on Friday.
They stopped the car travelled by Jain and asked for vehicle documents. The police said that the man came out of the car and spoke to them in filthy language. The man also assaulted the SI and threatened him, said the police.
The police arrested the man for offences under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody.
