Arrangements in place for jallikattuat Pavalathampalayam

As many as 300 bulls and 350 tamers from across the State are expected to participate in the jallikattu to be held at A.E.T. School grounds at Pavalathampalayam here on Saturday.

Organised by Erode Jallikattu Peravai, the sport is held for the second consecutive year for which arrangements are in place as per the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017.

District Collector C. Kathiravan along with Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan and other officials inspected the venue on Friday. Mr. Kathiravan said that over 6,000 spectators could witness the event at the venue. LED televisions have been installed on the premises to help the public witness the event live. Basic amenities including food, drinking water, and toilets, have been arranged for bull tamers and visitors.

As many as 60 closed circuit television cameras have been installed at the venue to monitor the crowd and the event.

Adequate police personnel were posted for monitoring crowd, regulating vehicles, and security. Public Works Department officials have issued stability certificate after inspecting the galleries.

Veterinary teams, ambulances, medical teams for treating injured bull tamers, 108 ambulances for transporting the injured to the hospital and fire service vehicles have been stationed at the venue on Friday evening.

The jallikattu is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.