Army recruitment exam postponed

The Army recruitment examination scheduled for April 25 (Sunday) has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 spread. A fresh date would be announced later, said a release from the district administration.

In January, a recruitment camp was conducted for persons from the Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tirupur and Coimbatore districts.

For those who were selected in the camp, a test was scheduled here for the posts of soldier technical, soldier nursing assistant, soldier store keeper/clerk, soldier general duty and soldier tradesman.

The recruitment office has cancelled the hall ticket issued for the examination and will issue fresh hall tickets after the announcement of the date for examination. The candidates could get the updates on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.