Arjun Sampath, protesters removed for staging demonstration

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday removed 78 persons including the Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath for staging a demonstration near Muthannankulam condemning the demolition of temples during removal of encroachments by the Coimbatore Corporation.

The demonstration led by Mr. Sampath saw the participation of the outfit members and former residents of Muthannankulam. The R.S. Puram police detained them in a wedding hall and released them later.

852 kg tobacco products seized

In a series of raids on Friday, the Coimbatore District Police seized around 852 kg banned tobacco products. A police statement said that 390 kg was seized by the Karumathampatti police from one Hiralal (40) and the Kovilpalayam police seized 330 kg from Narenlal (25) and Ajbaran (26). The Pollachi East police seized 132 kg of banned tobacco products from Sadiq (52) and Gunasekaran (49). All the five accused were arrested. The public may contact 7708100100 to inform the police of any sales of banned tobacco products.

Chain snatching

The Podanur police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly snatched the gold jewellery of an elderly woman at her house on Friday. The unidentified man had knocked on the doors of Johara (65) in N.P. Itteri area at 3 a.m. As she opened, he allegedly snatched her chain weighing 11 sovereigns and ran away. Based on a complaint from the woman’s son, the Podanur police registered a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts to nab the accused are on.