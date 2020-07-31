‘Arisi Raja’ out of kraal after eight months of training

After being trained for eight months, the wild male elephant known by its popular nickname ‘Arisi Raja’ was released from the kraal (wooden enclosure) by the Forest Department recently at Varagaliar, near Topslip.
Forest officials from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) said on Friday that the tusker was out of the kraal on July 21 and was under observation for 10 days to check whether it displayed any aggression. The 19-year-old elephant, officially christened as ‘Muthu’ by the Forest Department, was observed to be under control and has been obeying the commands of the mahout and kavadi (mahout’s assistant), officials said.
In 2019, this wild elephant killed three persons and caused damage to farms and houses in places near Aliyar. Forest officials tranquilised and captured it in Arthanaripalayam near Pollachi on November 14, 2019, following which they brought it to the kraal at Varagaliar.
“In the past 10 days, we checked whether it obeyed all the commands, accepts the food provided and gets irritated in the presence of other elephants or humans at the camp,” an ATR official told The Hindu. Having passed this initial step, Muthu will continue to be observed by the mahout and officials at Varagaliar and will shift it to the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of ATR based on its behaviour during this observation period.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath