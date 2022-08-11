Applications invited tof State tourism award in Dharmapuri
Applications are invited from tourism stakeholders under various categories for the newly instituted State tourism awards. The awards are being given out under 15 different categories for various stakeholders in a bid to enable tourism. The applications and the details of the contest can be accessed on www.tntourismawards.com . The last date for the submission is August 26, 2022.
