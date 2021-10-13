Applications invited from girl children for bravery award

Applications are invited for the State award for adolescents girls/girl children for acts of courage that helped rescue girl children from social ills.

According to an administration release, girls under 18 years of age, who had performed acts of courage that included ensuring education for children, preventing child labour and child marriage and other acts that sought to liberate girl children in myriad ways are called upon to apply for the award.

The award envisions honouring of girls for acts of courage on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, on January 24.

The award entails a cash purse of ₹1 lakh and a certificate.

The applicant shall not have exceeded 18 years of age as of January 2020.

Endorsement

The application shall be accompanied by an endorsement from any of the following persons, namely, the chief education officer / district education officer / district child protection officer / project officer / police department/ NGOs.

The application shall then be submitted to the District Social Welfare Officer.

The District Collector will peruse the applications and forward them to the Social Welfare Commissioner, the release said.

Committee

A State level committee shall thereupon peruse the applications and select the most eligible candidate for the award, which shall be handed out on January 24, 2022.

District Collector S. Dhivyadarshini has urged eligible candidates to apply for the award, according to the release.