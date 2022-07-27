Applications invited for e-district manager in Krishnagiri
The District E-governance Society is looking to recruit e-district manager on temporary basis. The applicant must be a graduate in B.Tech/BE in CSE, IT,ICT, or any undergraduate degree followed by a MSc, MCA in IT.
According to the administration, this is a temporary posting. Interested candidates may apply to PA (General) to District Collector, Room Number 95, First Floor, Collectorate, Krishnagiri. The applications may be handed over in person or by speed post by July 29 by 5 p.m, the release said.
