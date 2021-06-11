Applications invited for award

Applications are invited for “Chief Minister’s State Youth Award” to recognise work done by women and men for social development. The award entails recognition of three women and three men for work done towards social development. The awardees will be felicitated on August 15. The award entails a cash award of ₹50,000.

Applicants shall be between 15 and 35 years of age. As of April 1, 2021, the applicant shall have completed 15 years and as of March 31, 2021, he/she shall not have exceeded 35 years.

The applicant’s claim to work rendered towards social development shall have be identifiable, and measurable. Those employed in State and Central government services, public sector undertakings, schools and colleges are not eligible to apply. The applicant’s popularity locally will also be a factor that shall be taken into consideration at the time of deciding the award.

A release said interested persons may apply through www.sdat.tn.gov.in,