Anupatti residents in Tiruppur district to sustain campaign against private steel company after 200 days of relay protest

October 04, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

: Having completed 200 days of sit-in relay protest demanding closure of a private steel industry in the village, residents of Anupatti near Palladam in Tiruppur district say their resolve has only strengthened.

The prolonged protest against the Coimbatore-based steel company began on March 17, coinciding with renewal of permits by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and other government authorities.

Over the years, the villagers had been staging different kinds of protests including road blockade, and hunger protests.

During 2018, the residents of Anupatti had hoisted black flags on the occasion World Environment Day outside their houses demanding closure of the company.

The villagers opposed the expansion of production capacity during 2020, citing health hazards caused to residents and their livestock, prompting the district administration to conduct a medical camp.

Ashok, a resident, alleged that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had not checked compliance of the company with the Green belt plan.

The State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority had advocated interlock system for the APC (assessment of air pollution control).

Sharing the concern of villagers, the president of Anupatti Panchayat Jaikumar is learnt to have sought from the district administration documents pertaining to permissible land use classification from the

competent authority.

“The factory still runs on an agricultural land,” Mr. Ashok claimed.

The villagers complain that the emission of smoke has resulted in respiratory issues and other health problems to people and cattle. The residues also settle on crops forcing farmers to scale down cultivation,

On a similar issue, a resolution was adopted at the Grama Sabha meeting at Vavipalayam village on October 2 by the residents to register their protest against establishment of a diaper manufacturing unit.

Against the backdrop of start of construction work at Mettukadai in the village, the residents are against the company’s operation with total dependence on ground water. They have cited prevalence of water shortage for agricultural purposes.

