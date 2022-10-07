‘Anti-Hindu’ comments turning people against DMK, says L. Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan interacting with the people of Kasturba Colony in Udhagamandalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

“Anti-Hindu” comments made by senior DMK leader and Nilgiris MP, A. Raja were working against the DMK itself, which has led to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stating categorically that the party is not against religion or spiritualism, said BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at a meeting with party workers, Mr. Murugan said that “anti-Hindu” remarks made by Mr. Raja were turning into “anti-DMK” remarks, as people were angered and were turning against the party.

The Minister claimed there had been widespread anger in the Nilgiris against Mr. Raja’s remarks, which had led to huge response from the public with most shops being closed as a sign of protest against Mr. Raja’s remarks. “This, despite the fact that there was pressure on shopkeepers from the police and the party members to keep the shops open,” he said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Mr. Murugan said that MLAs were threatening to quit the party even before Mr. Gandhi had crossed three State lines. “Let’s see if the party still exists by the time the yatra is completed,” he quipped.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Murugan participated in a review meeting in Udhagamandalam, which was attended by Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith. Central government schemes that had been earmarked for beneficiaries in the district were discussed and reviewed by the Minister.

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting, Mr. Murugan said that since September 15, a Minister is visiting every district in Tamil Nadu and reviewing Central government schemes.