Annamalai seeks undue attention through media, says Senthilbalaji 

‘He is trying to create a fake image for himself that he was an honest police officer’

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said on Friday that BJP State president K. Annamalai was making false allegations against the government to grab media attention.

After laying the foundation for development projects in the city, he told reporters that Mr. Annamalai sought to create a fake image for himself that he was an honest police officer. “I am working round the clock, visiting various places in Coimbatore and Karur. But Mr. Annamalai doesn’t have any work, and he is spreading false allegations against the government through the mainstream and social media to grab attention,” he said.

He said the BJP was unable to win any seat in the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. “Even after distributing money for votes, Mr. Annamalai was not able to win in Aravakuruchi in the last Assembly election. With only four MLAs in the House, how can the BJP claim to be the main Opposition party,” he asked.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said that even during the time of an acute coal shortage in the country, the Tamil Nadu government provided all households and industrial units with uninterrupted power supply. “Why did the Government of Gujarat, under the BJP, announce power cuts for industries?”

He said the State government had imported coal at the rate of $143 a tonne, the lowest price in the country, and asked why the BJP-ruled States were importing it at a higher rate.

“The DMK will win in all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be in a position to decide the next Prime Minister,” he said.