Want a furry companion?

Damy: At two years of age, this friendly girl is in her prime and would make a lovable companion. She has been vaccinated and sterilised.
Alexa
Alexa: She loves food and her canine and human friends. Vaccinated, sterilised and healthy, she is desperate to meet you
Rudra
Rudra: An abandoned former pet, eight-year-old Rudra loves to spend time with humans. Vaccinated and sterilised, he deserves a truly loving home.
Gigi
Gigi: Three-year-old Gigi is an abandoned pet who can beyour most loyal and lovable friend once she learns to trust you. She has been vaccinated and sterilised.
Pigmy
Pigmy: At around four years of age, this little sweetheart was abandoned and was in a critical condition when rescued. After her rescue she underwent a lifesaving surgery to remove a huge mammary tumor. Our vets also diagnosed multiple uterine tumors, which must have been causing her pain and discomfort. With your help, we can show Pigmy that life is worth living. To sponsor Pigmy’s surgery and care costs, or to offer her a loving home once she is fully recovered, please get in touch with us on the numbers given below.
All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm
