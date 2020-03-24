Dharma: Two-and-a-half-month-old Dharma is loving, loyal and playful. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Freya: This feisty but friendly litter-trained scamp loves playing and would love to play with you! Vaccinated, she will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Sidney: Little Sidney is cuddlesome, chubby and in the peak of health! He is 40 days old, and he will be vaccinated and sterilized at the appropriate age.

Wendy: Wendy is waiting for a family to adopt her. Sweet, gentle and loyal, this two year old is vaccinated and sterilized.

Alexa: Rushed to our clinic in a critical condition after an accident, with a fractured jaw and injured leg, Alexa almost did not make it. But she made it and is on her way back to health. It will take more time for her to be adopted, but Alexa would be grateful for a sponsor to take care of her treatment and care. Sponsorship can save lives. So, do get in touch on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.