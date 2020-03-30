Anganwadi workers to be utilised for awareness campaign: Minister

A total of 1.20 lakh anganwadi workers would be utilised for door-to-door awareness programmes on personal distancing and to check health condition of residents, said Minsiter for Social Welfare V. Saroja.

Talking to presspersons after reviewing COVID-19 preventive measures in the district, Dr. Saroja said, “1.20 lakh anganwadi workers accompanied by an assistant each would visit residences and create awareness on personal distancing and check the health condition of residents. Each worker would visit 100 houses and advise people to stay home. If any of them are showing any symptoms, Collectors would be alerted.”

She added that a toll-free number has been provided for assistance to differently-aled persons.

Talking to presspersons, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani said, “currently 659 persons are under home quarantine in the district and 26 persons have been quarantined at hospitals. The results of 13 persons are negative.” He added that 1,106 beds have been arranged in the district for COVID-19 treatment. He said that distribution of ration kits with ₹1,000 would begin from April 2.