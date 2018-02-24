Coimbatore

Amma two-wheelers distribution will be delayed in Coimbatore

Applicants for the Amma two-wheeler scheme for working women wait in queues at the Corporation Office in Coimbatore on February 5, 2018.

Applicants for the Amma two-wheeler scheme for working women wait in queues at the Corporation Office in Coimbatore on February 5, 2018.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Field verification of credentials submitted by beneficiaries to take more time

While the much-hyped Amma two-wheeler scheme for working women is to be launched in Chennai on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to mark the 70th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the distribution of the vehicles at subsidised cost in Coimbatore will be delayed by a fortnight, sources here said.

The reason being cited is that since the Prime Minister would return only on Sunday evening, the ministers have to camp at Chennai. As a result, the launch of the scheme in other districts might take place in the first week of March.

However, the distribution in Coimbatore will take at least two more weeks, the sources said. Field verification of the credentials submitted by the beneficiaries along with their applications would be completed in a week's time.

As on Thursday, verification of the credentials of over 3,000 applicants, out of the total number of 22,912 who have applied, was pending, the sources said.

The number of applications received from the rural panchayats through the Panchayat Union Offices was 6,182, from three municipalities - 959, Town Panchayats - 8,588 and from the Coimbatore Corporation – 10,183.

The government has allocated 4,949 two-wheelers (1203 for rural areas and 3746 for urban areas) for the first phase of distribution in the district.

Out of the total number of eligible applicants, 22 % would be reserved for Scheduled Castes, 1 % for Scheduled Tribes and 4 % for differently-abled, the sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 6:34:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/amma-two-wheelers-distribution-will-be-delayed-in-coimbatore/article22842613.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY