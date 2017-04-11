All set for train services on Podanur-Pollachi route

The Commissioner Rail Safety has accorded green signal for resumption of train services on the new broad gauge line between Podanur and Pollachi. The sanction has come as a Tamil New Year gift.

The 40-km meter gauge was taken up for conversion in 2010. The project hit many road blocks in the form of fund constraints, and litigations arising out of land acquisitions.

Officials had to resort to blasting for laying the railway line near Kinathukkadavu.

After failing to meet many deadlines, March 31, 2017 was fixed for commissioning the line.

The inspection, and trial run were carried out on March 23 and 24.

The new broad gauge line, which has come up at a cost of ₹ 340 crore has 110 bridges and limited use subways.

It has now been cleared for resumption of passenger traffic at a stipulated speed of 60 kmph. Now it is for the Southern Railway, Madurai, Salem, and Palakkad divisions to plan the operation of train services with the consent of the Railway Board.

The restoration of the line establishes train connectivity for Coimbatore with Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani, Dindigul, and Madurai.

Commencing services on this section would literally mean easing of pressure on the Coimbatore - Tirupur - Erode - Karur section.

The MDMK wants railway stations at Chettipalayam and Koilpalayam in addition to Kinathukkadavu.