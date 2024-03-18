GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All-party meeting chaired in Dharmapuri

March 18, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 An all-party meeting was chaired by the District Election Officer and Collector K. Shanthi here at the Collectorate in the wake of the declaration of Parliamentary elections for Tamil Nadu on April 19.

Filing of nominations will commence on March 20 (Wednesday) and the last date for the filing of nominations will be March 27; the scrutiny of nominations will commence on March 28; and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations will be March 30.

With the counting of votes scheduled for June 4, the model code of conduct that has already come into force will cease to operate on June 6.

All political parties were advised to adhere to the model code of conduct. Political shall not paste posters, advertisements in municipal limits on public or private buildings. In panchayats, any such political campaign posters on private buildings may be made only upon securing the written consent of the property owners.  All campaigns, public meetings shall be carried out only upon securing prior permission from the District Election Officer and Returning Officer.

Sensitive booths

The district administration has identified 292 sensitive booths in the district. All such booths shall be equipped with additional security personnel, and polling in all sensitive booths will be monitored through webcasting/video coverage.

Starting from March 16, on the announcement of elections, the district administration has deployed 45 flying squads and 45 static surveillance teams.

The district administration has deployed 11,660 government staff for poll duty here. Further, complaints on model code of conduct violations may be made by the public on C Vigil App. Complaints may also be sent on whatsapp number 9363754335 or on the toll free 1800 425 7017; or alternatively on email on elections2024.dpi@gmail.com

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.