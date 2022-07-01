Alcohol to be put up for auction in Krishnagiri

A total of 42,473 litres of alcohol seized by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police will be put on auction, in the district on July 12.

According to an administration release, the alcohol was seized by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Uthangarai, Krishnagiri and Hosur during various vehicle interceptions.

The seized alcohol, upon being test and certified to be of industrial grade, will be put up for auction here at the Police AR grounds on July 12 at 11 a.m. Government licensed industrial units may participate in the public auction to buy the Industrial grade alcohol, a release said.