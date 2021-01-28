Alagumalai jallikattuto be livestreamed

The Tiruppur district administration announced on Wednesday that the jallikattu at Alagumalai village will be livestreamed on January 31 in an effort to reduce overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry said that the seating capacity will be restricted for the spectators in adherence to the personal distancing norms.
The event draws thousands of spectators every year and everyone cannot be accommodated in the gallery this time, the officials said.
Apart from livestreaming, the event will also be telecast through local television channels and displayed on large screens near the venue.
On Wednesday, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the arrangements at Alagumalai. COVID-19 tests will be conducted for government officials on Friday who will be present at the venue. Masks will be distributed and hand sanitisers will be available for the spectators, officials said.
President of Alagumalai Jallikattu Bulls Welfare Association S. Palanisamy said that around 300 tamers and 800 bulls will participate in the jallikattu, this year. The bulls include around 200 Kangeyam and other indigenous varieties from across the State, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath