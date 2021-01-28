Alagumalai jallikattuto be livestreamed

Around 300 tamers and 800 bulls to participate

The Tiruppur district administration announced on Wednesday that the jallikattu at Alagumalai village will be livestreamed on January 31 in an effort to reduce overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry said that the seating capacity will be restricted for the spectators in adherence to the personal distancing norms.

The event draws thousands of spectators every year and everyone cannot be accommodated in the gallery this time, the officials said.

Apart from livestreaming, the event will also be telecast through local television channels and displayed on large screens near the venue.

On Wednesday, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the arrangements at Alagumalai. COVID-19 tests will be conducted for government officials on Friday who will be present at the venue. Masks will be distributed and hand sanitisers will be available for the spectators, officials said.

President of Alagumalai Jallikattu Bulls Welfare Association S. Palanisamy said that around 300 tamers and 800 bulls will participate in the jallikattu, this year. The bulls include around 200 Kangeyam and other indigenous varieties from across the State, he said.