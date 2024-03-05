Ailing wild elephant dies, calf united with herd

March 05, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

A 40-year-old female wild elephant that was under treatment for the last two days died in a forest area at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) near the Bannari – Bhavanisagar road here on Tuesday.

The elephant was found in a weak condition on the night of February 3 and a team, led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, continued to provide treatment, but the elephant died at 12 noon without responding to treatment. A postmortem was conducted in the evening and samples of vital organs were lifted for laboratory tests.

Meanwhile, the two-month-old calf that accompanied the elephant and rescued by the Forest Department staff was successfully reunited with the herd that was moving in the Bannari – Dhimbam stretch on Monday night.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, told The Hindu, that a lactating elephant, that is part of the herd, accepted the calf. “The calf was found moving with the herd and the staff continue to monitor the herd movement,” he added.