GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ailing wild elephant dies, calf united with herd

March 05, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old female wild elephant that was under treatment for the last two days died in a forest area at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) near the Bannari – Bhavanisagar road here on Tuesday.

The elephant was found in a weak condition on the night of February 3 and a team, led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, continued to provide treatment, but the elephant died at 12 noon without responding to treatment. A postmortem was conducted in the evening and samples of vital organs were lifted for laboratory tests.

Meanwhile, the two-month-old calf that accompanied the elephant and rescued by the Forest Department staff was successfully reunited with the herd that was moving in the Bannari – Dhimbam stretch on Monday night.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, told The Hindu, that a lactating elephant, that is part of the herd, accepted the calf. “The calf was found moving with the herd and the staff continue to monitor the herd movement,” he added.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.