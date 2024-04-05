GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Ailing elephant treated by T.N. Forest Department near Mudumalai

The elephant was found in distress, on the grounds of a private property near Masinagudi; after Forest Department vets treated it, the animal managed to rouse itself up and went back to the forest

April 05, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
A wild elephant treated by Forest Department vets near Masinagudi in the Singara Forest Range on Friday, April 5, 2024

A wild elephant treated by Forest Department vets near Masinagudi in the Singara Forest Range on Friday, April 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A six-year-old male elephant, found in a state of severe distress near Masinagudi in the Singara Forest Range, was treated by veterinarians from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Friday, April 5, 2024.

According to officials, the stricken elephant was found in a private property along the Masinagudi to Singara road on Friday morning by local residents, who informed the Forest Department. A team of forest department staff, including veterinary assistant surgeon, Theppakadu Elephant Camp, Rajesh Kumar, rushed to the spot and decided to treat the elephant.

As it was in a severely weakened state, a decision was taken to immediately administer intravenous fluids to the animal, and preparations were also being undertaken to bring kumkis to the area to potentially transfer the animal to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp for further treatment, officials said.

However, after around two hours of being treated, the animal suddenly managed to rouse itself and mock-charged Forest Department staff that were treating it before heading back into the forest, officials said.

Officials said that while water is being made available to wildlife in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve at artificially-created watering holes, natural ponds and check dams, the animal could have been weakened due to a lack of green fodder in the forests, a situation that has been exacerbated this year due to a lack of rain and high summer temperatures.

P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), said that it was a positive sign that the elephant managed to get itself off the ground and return to the forest. He said that teams have been deployed to keep tabs on the animal and monitor its health in the coming days.

Officials said that if the animal continued to show signs of deteriorating health, then they may have to consider intervening once again to treat it.

