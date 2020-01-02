AIADMK wins 37 PU wards in Salem

The counting for rural local body elections progressed at a slow pace in the district and until 8 p.m, AIADMK leads the tally winning in 37 places among panchayat union wards.

Rural local body elections were held to 20 panchayat unions in two phases, on December 27 and 30 here. In the 20 Unions, Attur, Ayodhiyapattinam, Gangavalli, P.N.Palayam, Panamarathupatti, Salem, Thalaivasal, Vazhapadi, Edappadi, Kadayampatti, Kolathur, Konganapuram, Magudanchavadi, Mecheri, Nangavelli, Omalur, Sankagiri, Tharamangalam, Veerapandi and Yercaud. Till 8 p.m., results were announced to 100 village panchayat president positions and 82 panchayat union ward members in 20 unions.

Amongst the results declared for PU ward members, 37 places were won by AIADMK, 13 by PMK, two by DMDK, 18 by DMK, nine posts by Independents, two by Congress and one by CPI.

T. Preethi, a 22-year-old graduate won the elections for panchayat union ward member in Ayodhiyapattinam Union here. Ms. Preethi won with a margin of 1,050 votes. Her husband Mohan, is a member of DMK. Ms. Preethi said that she would strive for ensuring development and availability of amenities in here constituency.

Officials appointed for counting at counting centre for Salem Panchayat Union stopped counting for some time after they weren’t provided with breakfast.

Over 60 officials took part in the protest and counting resumed only after alternative arrangements were made. Elected representatives and senior party functionaries of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged protests at the Collectorate and a few other parts of the district alleging misuse of power by the ruling party and deliberate delay in announcing results.