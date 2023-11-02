AIADMK members continue sit-in protest in Mettupalayam Municipality office for third day

November 02, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

AIADMK members continued their sit-in protest on the Mettupalayam Municipality office premises for the third day on Thursday demanding action against a DMK member for harsh behaviour during the council meeting on October 31.

A face-off had erupted when the AIADMK members had reportedly demanded presence of senior officials at the meeting for a discussion on clearing of accumulated garbage. During the course of the argument, a DMK member was said to have flung a chair at the AIADMK councillors. Police complaints were said to have been lodged from both sides.

On Thursday, a strong posse of police personnel was posted in the vicinity of the Municipality office. Barricades were erected and visitors were frisked before entering and exiting at the main entrance.