AIADMK loses deposit in 21 wards in Coimbatore

The result of election held to 100 wards in Coimbatore city in the 2022 urban local body election showed that the AIADMK registered one of its worst performances in the district in the recent past.

The party won only three of the 100 wards and its candidates lost deposits in 21 wards. For a candidate to get back the deposit – ₹4,000 for general category and ₹2,000 for those from SC and ST communities – he or she should poll more than one-sixth of the valid votes polled in the ward.

The BJP candidates in 84 wards lost their deposits. The party contested in 97 of the 100 wards. All Makkal Needhi Maiam and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidates had also lost deposit.