AIADMK is the prime Opposition party: Palaniswami

All parties except the ruling party are Opposition parties, and the AIADMK is the prime Opposition party, AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

The difference in the vote share of the DMK and the AIADMK was 3% in the 2021 Assembly election, he said.

To a question on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s two-day visit to the delta districts after water was released from the Mettur dam, Mr. Palaniswami said desilting work was affected as water was released ahead of schedule. “Water used to be released for irrigation based on the season and crop planning. Prior release of water is not necessary,” he said, and added that only if desilting work was completed, the water would reach the tail-end areas and benefit farmers.

Strongly condemning the government’s decision to discontinue kindergarten classes in government schools from the current academic year, Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK regime introduced LKG and UKG classes for the benefit of the poor. “But the [current] government closed it, which is condemnable,” he added.

Taking a dig at the government for failing to ban online rummy, he said youngsters losing their life and property to online rummy was disturbing. “We have been urging the government to bring in a law to ban the game,” he said.