Agriculture Minister inspects international flower auction centre in Hosur

November 25, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K.Paneerselvam inspected the International Flower Auction Centre here in Hosur.

The auction centre, set up at a cost of ₹ 20.20 crore, has eased the dependence of Hosur’s flower growers on the Bengaluru auction market, said Mr. Paneerselvam. He inspected the infrastructure at the centre, which houses a 2000 mts capacity warehouse, cold storage for cut flowers, an auction center, quality segregation hall, training hall, and a conference hall .

The center receives flowers from the surrounding areas. The flowers are auctioned online on real-time basis with the traders viewing the flowers remotely through video conferencing. The flowers are auctioned out at competitive prices providing remunerative incomes to farmers.

The district has 3,700 ha under floriculture, with an annual flower production of an estimated 39,383 mts. Earlier, farmers had to transport their produce to the auction market in Bengaluru, while now with the auction market in Hosur, farmers are getting remunerative prices without middlemen, Mr.Paneerselvam said.