Agri Intex to start on July 15 in Coimbatore

Agri Intex 2022, an agricultural trade fair, will go on here from July 15 to 18 as planned, said V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was expected to inaugurate the fair on July 15 and Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V. Senthil Balaji were expected to be present at the inaugural.

Mr. Thirugnanam said that , except the Chief Minister, who had tested postive for COVID-19, all the others would be present for the inaugural and the event will be held as planned.

The four day exhibition will be held at Codissia Trade Fair Complex from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.