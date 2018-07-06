Agri expo to be held from July 13 to 16

more-in

Technological advancements in farm equipment make agriculture a secondary profession, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University K. Ramasamy said here on Friday.

Announcing the 18th edition of Agri Intex 2018 to be held here from July 13 to 16, Mr. Ramasamy said that a majority of the farmers’ were equipped to undertake modern technologies in agriculture, enabling them to do multiple businesses simultaneously.

Farmers, who adopt modern technologies in farming could make good profit with minimum investment. They should come forward to adopt modern technological advancements in agriculture as well as traditional farming, such as integrated farming, including rearing cattle, poultry farms and fish culture at their backyards.

Chairman of the expo R. Soundararajan said the trade fair will be held at CODISSIA trade fair complex. The event will have over 450 SMEs and big corporates and they are expected to get orders for more than ₹80 crore. Participants from nine countries and across the nation are expected to contribute their technological advancements in agriculture and its allied sectors.

Besides TNAU, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Tamil Nadu Fisheries University and All India Agricultural Implements Manufacturers’ Association, Pune are supporting the the trade fair.

The event will have special focus on solar pumping, micro irrigation, precision farming, farm mechanisation, soil-less agriculture, automation, and value addition in animal husbandry.

During the fair, conference will be organised on ‘Game Changing Trends in Dairy Farming – 2018’ on July 14 and another conference on ‘Tools and Techniques for Bio Nutrition Farming’ on July 16.

For the first time, participating companies from Germany will display a live food grain storage system and China will showcase live animals.

The trade fair will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entry fee is Rs. 30 per head, Mr. Soundararajan said.