After Namakkal consumer seeks to have its manager arrested, home appliance company pays up compensation amount

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission had directed the company to pay compensation to a consumer for not installing CCTV cameras at her home as promised

Updated - June 11, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 03:56 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A home appliance company deposited a compensation amount at the office of the Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) after an aggrieved consumer sought the issue of an arrest warrant against the company on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

R. Udhayapriya (56), a resident of Bharani Nagar near Mohanur in Namakkal district, had, in October 2019, paid ₹65,000 to a private home appliance company to install CCTV cameras in her house. The company also provided a voucher to her family, to stay for three days at a resort, as a complimentary gift.

However, after the payment, the company failed to install the CCTV cameras within the stipulated timeframe, and, Ms. Udhayapriya alleged, made her run from pillar to post. Finally, in 2022, the company installed the CCTV cameras but reduced the number of cameras from what was promised originally. Likewise, the voucher provided by the company also expired.

Following this, Ms. Udhayapriya filed a case at the Namakkal DCDRC against the private company in November 2023. After an inquiry into the case, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the private company in January this year to pay ₹60,000 as compensation with interest to the customer. But the company failed to pay the compensation even four months after DCDRC’s order. Following this, Ms. Udhayapriya again moved to the DCDRC in May, demanding that an arrest warrant be issued against the private company officials, including the manager.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the private company officials deposited the compensation amount with interest, amounting to ₹76,280 at DCDRC. The DCDRC Commissioner handed over the demand draft to the customer, Ms. Udhayapriya.

Salem

