AFAC celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas from July 22 to July 26.

Children from Air Force School and Gedee Public School visited the AFAC Museum on July 24 and 25.

Motivational talks were given and a video on Indian Air Force and its role during Kargil operations was shown to the school children, a release from AFAC said.

A painting competition with the theme ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ was organised at the Air Force School on July 25. A victory run was flagged off by Air Commodore S.R. Menon, Commandant AFAC, and Jayashree Menon, president AFWWA(L), at AFAC for air warriors and their families on July 25.