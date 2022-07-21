Advanced Hair Studio ordered to pay compensation for deficient services

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a hair implant clinic to pay compensation to a man for deficient services and unfair trade practices here on Thursday.

The hair implant clinic, Advanced Hair Studio, with registered office in Bandra, Mumbai, and a studio in Nungambakkam in Chennai was directed to pay a compensation of ₹1,50,000 along with a refund of ₹2,47,441 paid towards hair implant treatment.

The compensation was awarded to T. Stalin of Hosur, who had undertaken the services of the implant clinic in 2013-14, for his bald head upon the promise made by Advanced Hair Studio of a “strand by strand” therapy. Mr. Stalin was assured of an implant of 4,000 hair follicles, and was guaranteed a hair life of 20 years to 25 years. The complainant had taken up on the promise ahead of his marriage plans.

According to the complainant, barely 100 strands had grown over his bald head, following which he had sought a refund from Advanced Hair Studio. However, in 2016, the studio had promised to implant 2,500 additional hair follicles free of cost, which was refused by the complainant. In 2019, a case was filed with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act.

The complainant’s legal counsel S.Ramkumar said the complainant could not reverse his decision to go ahead with the treatment given that the Advanced Hair Studio would forfeit ₹75,000 from the advance of ₹1 lakh paid, which was an unfair trade practice. To the reply to the legal notice, the Clinic also demanded ₹55,000 as legal charges for the reply notice, browbeating the consumer, said Mr. Ramkumar.

On Thursday, the three member Commission - president A. Raja, and members P. Vinodhkumar, M. Muthulakshmi - ordered the company to pay up a compensation of ₹1,50,000 towards compensation along with a refund of the treatment costs and ₹ 10,000 towards legal expenses.