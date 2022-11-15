  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adolescents march backwards to help kids step forward to report child abuse

November 15, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Students taking part in the backathon organised by CII and Young Indians at VOC Park in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Students taking part in the backathon organised by CII and Young Indians at VOC Park in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

‘Every child is innocent, save them from abuse’, ‘See it! Hear it! Report it!’, ‘To help a child in danger, call 1098’ — these were some of the slogans written on the placards held up by college students while marching as a part of the ‘Walk Back to Innocence’ backathon.

Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off the event that was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Young Indians (Yi) here on Tuesday.

Nearly 700 students from nine institutions walked backwards for 400 metres at the VOC Park, according to a volunteer of Yi Masoom Fellows Program.

“We conducted a backathon in 2019 when about 600 students took part. Due to COVID-19-induced restrictions, the event could not be held in the past two years.”

“We wanted people and children to be aware of the importance of reporting child abuse to authorities to curb the rising number of cases. Many children still do not know about this. So we wanted adolescents like college students to be the ambassadors to encourage victims, teachers, parents etc to come forward and report child abuse,” the volunteer said.

He said Yi and an NGO Arpan recently organised workshops at several private schools here to sensitise teachers to child abuse.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.