Coimbatore

Admission for Sanskrit correspondence course

Samskrita Bharathi will conduct an admission drive on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Suburban Academy of Arts, near Suburban School in Ramnagar, for the Sanskrit correspondence course it conducts.

A release from the organisation says anybody over 13 years of age is eligible for the entry-level ‘Pravesha’ course. It will conduct online and direct classes on Sundays.

After six months there will be an examination. Course fee and details can be had by dialling 97511-04024 or 94437-22006.

