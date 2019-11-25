Administrative sanction for Kurichi tank work likely by next week

The State Government may next week approve of the Coimbatore Corporation's plan to develop the Kurichi tank at ₹ 52.16 crore. The Corporation took up the project after the Government issued an order following Public Works Department’s no-objection to let the civic body develop the tank.

The civic body officials said that the corporation would place before the State High Power Committee the file related to the tank’s development. The Corporation had proposed to spend the money to treat sewage flowing into the tank, strengthen bunds, construct bicycling and walkers’ track, install ornamental lights, construct a jetty, sunset point and a few other facilities to turn the water body a recreation centre.

The Corporation had also planned to build an environment conservation centre, viewers’ gallery and improve roads around the water body.

Once the Committee accorded administrative sanction, the Corporation would seek technical sanction from the office of the Commissioner for Municipal Administration before floating tender for the project.

The officials also said that the Corporation had planned to complete the lake development work on the northern bund of Big Tank and around Valankulam – northern bund and beneath the flyover on Sungam Bypass Road – by March next year.

The Corporation had taken up the works under the Smart Cities Mission project.