Additional train services demanded via Pollachi

Members of Pollachi-based Welfare Association of Rail Passengers (WARP) demanded three additional train services via Pollachi recently.

In a letter addressed to Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan on March 14, WARP demanded train services between Mettupalayam/Coimbatore and Tambaram in Chennai (via Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Myladuthurai), an Intercity Express train between Mettupalayam and Madurai (via Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Palani and Dindigul) and extension of Train No. 56623/24 Madurai – Palani Passenger till Mettupalayam.

Other associations outside Pollachi such as Kinathukadavu Traders’ Association and Udumalpet Railways Passenger Welfare Association have also lent their support to these demands, according to WARP members.