HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional train service between Coimbatore and Pollachi soon

December 07, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An additional train service will soon start running on the Coimbatore - Pollachi - Coimbatore section soon.

Railway Board, in a communication, said an additional unreserved special train would depart from Coimbatore at 5.20 a.m. and will run through Podanur and Kinathukkadavu and reach Pollachi at 6.25 a.m. In the return direction, the train will depart from Pollachi at 8.55 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 10 p.m.

Similarly, the Railway Board has also ordered integration of 22667/22668 Nagercoil - Coimbatore - Nagercoil Super Fast Express with 16615/16616 Mannargudi - Coimbatore Express and 06419/06420 Coimbatore Pollachi Express.

In addition, the 22665/22666 Uday Express between KSR Bengaluru and Coimbatore will not run on Tuesdays instead of the present no service on Wednesdays.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.