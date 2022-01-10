Coimbatore

Additional coaches for trains to clear extra rush

Salem Division of the Southern Railway on Monday announced additional coaches for train services to clear rush of passengers.

A press release said that Train No.12084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express, which departs from Coimbatore Junction on January 10, 12 and 13, will have two additional second class chair car coaches. Train No. 22668 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express leaving from Coimbatore on January 12 and 13 and Train No. 22154 Salem – Chennai Egmore Express leaving from Salem Junction on January 16 will have two additional sleeper class coaches each.

Similarly, Train No.12083 Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express departing from Mayiladuthurai on January 10, 12 and 13 will have two additional second class chair car coaches while Train No.22667 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil on January 13 and 14 and Train No. 22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Express leaving Chennai Egmore Junction on January 17 will have two additional sleeper class coaches each.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 6:30:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/additional-coaches-for-trains-to-clear-extra-rush/article38219426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY