Activists raise concern over mushrooming of brick kilns in new places in Coimbatore district

Environmental enthusiasts and activists have raised concern over the mushrooming of brick kilns in different parts of Coimbatore district, including in hill areas designated by the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA), after 180-odd units that functioned in Thadagam valley were closed last year.

They allege that more than 100 brick kilns are now functioning in at least 16 panchayats, one town panchayat and one municipality. A majority of them came up after the closure of brick kilns in five panchayats in Thadagam valley.

Activist S. Ganesh of Thadagam alleged new brick kilns have come up in Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam and Thondamuthur blocks. “These places together have more than 100 brick kilns now and about 70% of them are new ones. The district administration, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Geology and Mining Department and the Forest Department should immediately look into the violations before these units plunder soil and encroach upon forest and government lands,” he said.

According to him, new units have emerged in seven panchayats in Karamadai block, Kovanur panchayat and No. 2 Gudalur municipality in Periyanaickenpalayam block and in nine panchayats and one town panchayat in Thondamuthur block. “Most of these places are hill areas designated under the HACA,” Mr. Ganesh said.

P. Shanmugasundaram of Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust said more than 40 new brick kilns have come up on the stretch from Thaliyur to Madukkarai.

On September 30, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam petitioned the Coimbatore Collector at the farmers’ grievances redress meeting, seeking action against new illegal brick kilns. The association also wanted the government to take over illegally mined areas and cancel the patta of such lands.

Chennai-based activist S. Muralidharan of Indian Centre for Animal Rights and Education (INCARE) said that the mushrooming of brick kilns has been brought to the attention of the Madras High Court. He complained that after the closure of 186 illegal brick kilns in the Thadagam valley, new units have been started in other places without permission.

The court heard the petition recently and directed the Additional Advocate General to inform whether any permission is granted to run brick kilns in places such as Anaikatti, Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam and other areas in the next hearing on October 18.

He has also been asked to file a report as to whether any steps have been taken to level the pits in the closed brick kilns in Thadagam valley and Gudalur. “These pits pose a threat to elephants while moving through the area,” said Mr. Muralidharan.

Revenue and Forest Department sources said works were under way for identifying violations and submitting reports in the court.