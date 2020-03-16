Accused in fake note case detained under NSA

The city police have slapped provisions of National Security Act (NSA) on three persons who were arrested for printing fake currencies in February, this year. S. Kithar Mohammed (66) of Vadavalli, T. Mahendran (39) of Kavundampalayam and E. Suriyakumar (30) of Thiruvalluar Nagar on Thadagam Road were detained under provisions of NSA on Saturday, said the police.

The three were arrested by the Saravanampatti police on February 23 on charges of printing fake currencies with a face value of ₹3.24 lakh. They had printed fake currencies of ₹2,000 and ₹200 denominations using A4 paper and desktop printing facilities.

Among the three, Mohammed was arrested by the police for printing fake currencies in June 2018 and he was detained under NSA two months later.

Three held for creating public nuisance

The Perumanallur police in Tiruppur arrested three persons who created public nuisance in a drunken state in the early hours of Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Sivanan (28), Hareesh (39) and Yuvarajan (36), all hailing from Perumanallur, said the police. The trio allegedly caused disturbance to traffic movement at the Four Corner Junction at Perumanallur around 3 a.m.

Based on information, a policeman went to the spot. However, the trio allegedly attacked him following which a team of policemen rushed to spot and arrested them.

The police seized two cars and a few bottles of liquor from them.