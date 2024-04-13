Accused in double murder case attempts to end life in Dharmapuri

April 13, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Dharmapuri

An accused arrested in a double murder case in Dharmapuri attempted to end his life in Dharmapuri district on April 13, 2024 (Friday) evening.

S. Venkatesh (27), a truck driver residing at Mundasupuravadai near Athiyamankottai in Dharmapuri district, was in a relationship with a 24-year-old married woman from the same village. The woman reportedly ended her relationship with him. Irked, Venkatesh took her two children, B. Dharsan (4) and B. Shashwanth (6), to a nearby forest on Thursday and inflicted grievous injuries on him. While Dharsan died on the spot and Shashwanth succumbed to injuries at the Dharmapuri Government Hospital on Friday.

The Athiyamankottai police registered a case and arrested Venkatesh.

On Friday evening, when the police were taking the accused to the prison, he attempted to escape. While the police were about nab him near a railway track behind the police station, Venkatesh reportedly tried to end his life. In the attempt, he sustained injuries and was admitted to Dharmapuri Government Hospital. The police registered a case and are investigating further. The condition of the accused was said to be stable.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)