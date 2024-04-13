GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Accused in double murder case attempts to end life in Dharmapuri

April 13, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau

An accused arrested in a double murder case in Dharmapuri attempted to end his life in Dharmapuri district on April 13, 2024 (Friday) evening.

S. Venkatesh (27), a truck driver residing at Mundasupuravadai near Athiyamankottai in Dharmapuri district, was in a relationship with a 24-year-old married woman from the same village. The woman reportedly ended her relationship with him. Irked, Venkatesh took her two children, B. Dharsan (4) and B. Shashwanth (6), to a nearby forest on Thursday and inflicted grievous injuries on him. While Dharsan died on the spot and Shashwanth succumbed to injuries at the Dharmapuri Government Hospital on Friday.

The Athiyamankottai police registered a case and arrested Venkatesh.

On Friday evening, when the police were taking the accused to the prison, he attempted to escape. While the police were about nab him near a railway track behind the police station, Venkatesh reportedly tried to end his life. In the attempt, he sustained injuries and was admitted to Dharmapuri Government Hospital. The police registered a case and are investigating further. The condition of the accused was said to be stable.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.