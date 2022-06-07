Accused held for violating bail conditions

The Thadagam police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man who absconded after getting conditional bail in a murder that took place at Chinna Thadagam here in 2018.

K. Muthukumar, who hailed from a village near Sethumadai, was arrested by a team of police from a place in Chittur taluk in Palakkad district, Kerala.

The police said Muthukumar was arrested on charges of murdering his friend S. Rajendran (59) of Thammampathy village near Vettaikaranpudur in 2018. After obtaining conditional bail in the case, Muthukumar was reported missing from 2020.

With bail conditions violated, the Fifth Additional District Judge issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused in February 2021.

The police received specific information about Muthukumar a few days ago. A police team went to Kerala and arrested him in the early hours of Tuesday.