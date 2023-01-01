Accumulated waste at Animoor dump yard in Tiruchengode to be biomined

January 01, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Namakkal

The waste accumulated at the Animoor dump yard in Tiruchengode Municipality will be cleared through biomining process in the next seven months and the State government has sanctioned ₹ 2.31 crore for the purpose.

The Municipality officials said that the local body had 33 wards with more than 1.50 lakh population. Nearly 60 tonnes of garbage gets collected every day from the 33 wards using 144 vehicles, including 100 tricycles, 11 compactor trucks, and eight light motor vehicles.

In 2007, the Municipality bought 15 acres at Animoor for waste management. It then permitted a private company to operate a solid waste management plant and produce manure. The plant’s operation stopped after a few years. Again in 2014, another private company operated the plant, but it was also shut down, the officials added.

As the waste accumulated in the yard, it started polluting the groundwater in the locality. Following this, the local people staged a protest. The Municipality then dumped the waste at Kootapalli, which was opposed by the locals.

Following this, the Municipality opened nine garbage segregation centres. However, dumping of waste at Animoor yard continued, and it resulted in the boycott of 2019 Parliamentary elections by the residents.

In 2021, Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran promised to remove the garbage dumped at the Animoor yard, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has sanctioned funds for the purpose. A private company that successfully removed garbage in Kumbakonam has won the contract to biomine the waste at Animoor. On Saturday, the Municipality officials and Mr. Eswaran inspected the biomining process at Animoor.

Mr. Eswaran said that ₹ 2.31 crore has been sanctioned to clear the waste accumulated at Animoor dump yard. About 600 tonnes of garbage would be cleared a day, and in the next seven months, the garbage spread over 15 acres would be cleared, he said.