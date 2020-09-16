A pleasant surprise for woman constable

Police conduct bangle ceremony for Meera, whose parents were unable to travel for the conception of their daughter

In a heart-warming gesture, the All Women’s Police Station, Bargur, organised a bangle ceremony for a police constable of the station, whose parents were unable to travel to celebrate the conception of their daughter.

Meera, the police constable at the All Women’s Police Station. was in for a surprise, when the police team led by Inspector Karpagam organised the ceremonial Valaikaappu, a tradition celebrating a would-be mother by the maternal family. Meera and her husband Vijayakumar, a government school teacher, had been married since 2011. The couple had conceived now during COVID-19. However, Meera’s maternal family in Tiruchi was unable to travel and attend the ceremony for their daughter and take her back to their home.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Karpagam narrated the thought behind the gesture that had stolen many a heart. “Meera is a head constable. She despite her pregnancy has been very active and cheerful. But over the past two week, I noticed her looking sullen.” When Karpagam had asked Meera if all was well, Meera had opened up on her despair at not having her parents around to organise the traditional bangle ceremony.”

Moved by Meera’s yearning, Ms. Karpagam had planned the Valaikaappu. “I discussed with the other women in the station. We decided we are her maternal home and so we will organise a ceremony just the same way as her parents would have done for her.” They pooled in funds and organised the ceremony with a platter of five different rice varieties, sweets and other goodies that go with the rituals. “We also invited Meera’s husband and celebrated with great joy,” Ms. Karpagam said. The AWPS, Bargur, led by Ms. Karpagam brought the cheer back for Meera.