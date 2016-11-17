Postal department introduces currency disbursement van

These are areas that do not have a bank or where a large number of people gather every day and the Postal Department is trying to reach out to the public in these places.
A mobile currency exchange van has been pressed into service to Government Hospitals, maternity homes, tribal areas, hamlets in the foot hills and remote villages in the region to help the public exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denomination notes by producing the prescribed documents.
Postmaster General for western region Sharda Sampath told The Hindu that on Wednesday, 83 applications were received at the camp at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Rs. 3.5 lakh was the amount that was exchanged. Apart from the currency exchange facility at the post offices, the mobile unit was planned to reach out to the public. At the Government hospital, there will be several patients and their relatives who would want to exchange the demonetised currencies. Hence, it was decided to have a camp at the hospital here on Wednesday and Thursday. “The number of days that the camp will be held at a location depends on the need in that area and also on availability of cash,” she said. The decision to conduct a mobile camp is taken at the local level, depending on the money availability for that post office. A camp was held at Yercaud on Tuesday. The public will have to bring the right identity card to benefit from these camps, she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor