Lawyer moves bail application

Edwin Jayakumar, a lawyer who was on Wednesday arrested by the police on charges of demanding and accepting money from the wife of an accused under the pretext of having to bribe the magistrate, has moved the court for bail.

The victim, who parted with Rs 25,000, is said to have walked into the court hall of Judicial Magistrate VI and made an open statement. This resulted in the court head clerk Rajeshwari preferring a complaint with the Race Course police stating that the lawyer had demanded and accepted Rs. 25,000 and was bargaining for another Rs. 25,000.