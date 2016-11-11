Coimbatore

Lawyer moves bail application

Edwin Jayakumar, a lawyer who was on Wednesday arrested by the police on charges of demanding and accepting money from the wife of an accused under the pretext of having to bribe the magistrate, has moved the court for bail.

The victim, who parted with Rs 25,000, is said to have walked into the court hall of Judicial Magistrate VI and made an open statement. This resulted in the court head clerk Rajeshwari preferring a complaint with the Race Course police stating that the lawyer had demanded and accepted Rs. 25,000 and was bargaining for another Rs. 25,000.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 2:36:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Lawyer-moves-bail-application/article16442159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY